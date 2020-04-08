Hosts of One Dish, One Mic recognized for highlighting Indigenous voices and issues

The co-hosts of One Dish, One Mic are the recipients of a big award.

Sean Vanderklis and Karl Dockstader have been named this years CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellows.

The award was established to encourage Indigenous voices and foster a deeper understanding of Indigenous issues.

As winners, the CBC will host the pair for one month at its Indigenous Centre in Winnipeg.

The stories or series they make will be considered for a future CBC broadcast.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation will also supply Vanderklis and Dockstader with a $3,000 stipend and the CJF will cover all associated travel and accommodation costs.

One Dish, One Mic airs Sunday mornings on 610 CKTB from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

You can listen to previous shows on our website.