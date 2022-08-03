Hot and humid today as Environment Canada issues special weather statement

We are expecting a hot and humid day today.

Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement as the daytime temperature is expected to hit 32 degrees and humidex values could reach 42 degrees in the region.

There will be little relief overnight as it will stay warm Wednesday night into Thursday with a low of 22 degrees.

Officials say a heat warning will not be required, as a cool front will make its way into Niagara on Thursday.

Heat warnings require hot and humid conditions (temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius or humidex values of 40) to last for two days, including the overnight low in between to be 20 degrees or higher.

"In this case, a special weather statement has been selected to highlight that these conditions may pose a health risk."