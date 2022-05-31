Hot and stormy weather expected this summer

It looks like we could see plenty of storms this summer.

The Weather Network is out with its summer forecast and they are calling for seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country and humidity that could bring in a couple stormy months.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham telling CKTB that those storms may be hit and miss, "I can't promise you that a given farm or even the Niagara Region will keep getting hit. It's an active pattern for southern Ontario but as residents of Niagara well know you can often watch the storms out over the lake or passing to your south or the north and you get missed, sometimes they just keep tracking right across Niagara so it's an active pattern but only time will tell how often your backyard will get hit."

Niagara is expecting a warmer than normal summer but Gillham says there is some good news, "It's not relentless heat where it seems to go on and on." He adds, "With the humidity you get those pop up storms and when you get cold fronts coming through you get organized storms so there will be breaks in the heat and those breaks will often be ushered in by storms."

Today the region may set a record high temperature as the record high on this day is 30.4 degrees set back in 1988 and the expected high today is 30 degrees.