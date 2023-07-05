Hot Summer Nights program returns to St. Catharines tonight

Hot Summer Nights returns to St. Catharines today, and it's a perfect time as Niagara enters day two of a heat warning.

Throughout the summer, the St. Catharines Fire Services’ ladder trucks and dedicated fire prevention team will be visiting various parks throughout the city every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., transforming their vehicles into giant sprinklers to cool off the crows.

Tonight's event is planned for the Community Park in Merritton.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the fire trucks and learn crucial fire safety practices, including hands-on fire safety training with the fire extinguisher training unit.

“Hot Summer Nights is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, learn about fire safety, and enjoy some summer fun,” said Fire Chief Dave Upper. “We are excited to connect with residents again this year and share important fire prevention knowledge while providing a fun way to cool off.”

The event promises to bring fun-filled evenings of community engagement, fire safety education, and refreshing water activities for residents of all ages.

Here is the schedule:

• July 5: Community Park Merritton

• July 12: Walkinshaw Park

• July 19: Bermuda Park

• July 26: St. Patrick’s Park / Catherine Street Park

• Aug. 2: Guy Road Park

• Aug. 9: Jaycee Park

• Aug. 16: Shauna Park

• Aug. 23: Cambria Park