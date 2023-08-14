Hotel Dieu, Niagara's only rehab hospital, receiving $2.5M from province to expand

Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehab Centre in St. Catharines is getting $2.5M from the province.

The Ontario government is providing a one-time capital grant to support costs associated with the early phases for the planning to expand the centre.

It's in addition to the $500,000 previously approved in March 2019.

The Rehabilitation Bed Expansion Project at Hotel Dieu Shaver includes plans to construct a new inpatient building, that will feature single patient rooms and support space.

The new building will support an additional 62 rehabilitation beds, bringing the total number of beds at Hotel Dieu Shaver to 196.

Hotel Dieu was established in 1944, and is Niagara's only rehabilitation hospital.

"This key investment in Hotel Dieu Shaver demonstrates the commitment of our government to local health care and hospital infrastructure in Niagara," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West. "The Rehabilitation Bed Expansion Project supports our government's efforts to help deliver faster, more convenient access to care closer to home for patients and families across our region."

"Today's capital grant announcement recognizes the critical role of rehabilitation in our healthcare system," said Lynne Pay, Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Dieu Shaver. "By investing in the expansion of Hotel Dieu Shaver, Niagara's only rehabilitation hospital, we are ensuring that the residents of Niagara receive the rehab care they need and deserve to maximize their quality of life and provide those who need our services with the ability to live as independently as possible."