Hotel Dieu Shaver and Rehabilitation Centre to allow visitors again
Hotel Dieu Shaver and Rehabilitation Centre are going to allow limited visits.
Patients at the centre will be allowed one visitor at a time.
The two time blocks where visitors are allowed are 11:30-1pm, and 5-6:30pm.
All visitors must be over 18, pass a screening, and bring and wear a mask to enter.
Outpatient services will begin again on Monday, July 6th gradually.
