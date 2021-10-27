Hotel Dieu Shaver announces all staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 27th

All Hotel Dieu Shaver staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials say staff and physicians must be fully vaccinated by January 27th as part of Hotel Dieu Shaver's commitment to providing the safest possible environment.

Hotel Dieu Shaver is reporting a vaccination rate of less than 89 percent for the last several weeks, despite an ongoing education campaign.

Anyone who has not received a second vaccine dose by January 13th and does not have a legislated exemption, will be placed on unpaid leave.

Staff and physicians who are still unable to provide proof of vaccination by January 27th may face further disciplinary action including termination or cessation of hospital privileges.

A visitor vaccine policy is also in the works. Details of that plan will be released in the coming weeks.

Niagara Health announced a similar policy yesterday.