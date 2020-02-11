iHeartRadio
Hotel Dieu Shaver announces full Celebrity Ice Cup roster

Hotel Dieu Shaver has announced their last big name for the Celebrity Ice Cup.

Rick Vaive joins the likes of Paul Coffey, Wendel Clark, and Al Iafrate.

The 6th annual Rankin Celebrity Ice Cup is coming to the Gale Centre on Friday February 28th.

The fundraiser features two full days of hockey where our amateur players from Niagara get to lace up with legendary NHL alumni to raise money for Hotel Dieu Shaver's health and rehabilitation centre.

To learn more, visit the Celebrity Ice Cup website.

The celebrities hitting the ice this year include:

  • Rick Vaive 
  • Wendel Clark
  • Paul Coffey
  • Colton Orr
  • Craig Muni
  • Chris Neil
  • Darren McCarty
  • Steve Thomas
  • Al Iafrate
  • Troy Crowder
  • Nick Kypreos
  • Brandon Prust
  • Mike Krushelnyski
  • Wayne Primeau
