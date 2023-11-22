Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation kicks off Snowflakes & Angels Christmas Campaign

The Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation has kicked-off their Snowflakes & Angels Christmas Campaign.

The annual fundraiser helps fund the purchase of priority patient care equipment that is not funded by the government.

This year the money will go towards purchasing new beds and specialty mattresses.

The average stay at their High Intensity Rehab Program is 22 days while patients receiving Short-Term Complex Medical Management stay for 61 days on average.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Tracy Geoffroy discuss the fundraiser on Niagara in the Morning.

Make a donation to the Snowflakes & Angels Christmas Campaign by visiting www.SnowflakesandAngels.ca or calling 905-378-HDSF (4373).

