Hotel Dieu Shaver getting 1M for upgrades
Just hours after the provincial government announced $1.7 million for hospital infrastructure projects in Niagara, there's more good news for the region.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff has expanded on this morning's hospital funding announcement with another $1.1 million for infrastructure needs at Hotel Dieu Shaver.
He points out this announcement comes on the heels of an earlier announcement from January of this year to fund a 64 bed expansion at the health and rehabilitation centre.
"We also need to make sure aging buildings are kept up to standard and making sure that they are able to deal with the challenges that aging brings. And so we're providing those funds to make sure that we can support patients and health care providers."
This comes after this morning's announcement of $175 million dollars to support hospital infrastructure projects across the province.
Today's announcements did not include funding for the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital or the upcoming Niagara Falls Hospital, but the Minister of Health says the projects are still on the radar.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.