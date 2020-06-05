Hotel Dieu Shaver has a new CEO
Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre has a new CEO.
The centre's Board of Trustees confirmed the appointment of Lynne Pay as the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.
Pay has been the Interim CEO since August of 2018, and has served in senior administrative positions in the private and public sectors for the last 30 years.
Hotel Dieu Shaver is the only rehabilitation hospital in Niagara.
“Lynne joined Hotel Dieu in 1999 and has demonstrated the exemplary skills and dedication needed to lead our hospital,” Atkinson said. Ms. Pay served as Vice President of Corporate Services with a portfolio including human resources, legal, quality and risk, and environmental services.”
