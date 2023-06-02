Hotel Dieu Shaver receives $1 million donation - inpatient building renamed

The Hotel Dieu Shaver family gathered together this week for a special dedication in celebration of a transformational gift made to HDS Foundation.

Team members and friends of HDS were surprised and delighted to learn that the inpatient building has been renamed “The Dr. John T. Luce Inpatient Building.”

This new name honours the late Dr. John (Jack) Luce, a man who dedicated himself and his life to caring for others.

When Dr. Luce passed away on May 4, 2022, he was in his 30th year as Chief of Staff at Hotel Dieu Shaver.

“The Dr. John T. Luce Inpatient Building is dedicated in gratitude for the exemplary service and compassionate care demonstrated by our beloved Dr. Jack Luce”, says Tracy Geoffroy, Executive Director of Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation. “It is also dedicated in recognition of a transformational gift made by his loving wife Wendy, in his memory.”

Wendy, beloved wife of Dr. Luce, made a $1 million donation to HDS in his memory.

“Dr. and Mrs. Luce have been loyal and dedicated supporters of Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation”, says Geoffroy. “This transformational gift is a beautiful extension of their unwavering dedication in support of the patients and staff at HDS. Quality patient care is at the forefront of everything we do, and this gift will ensure the incredible team at HDS has the tools they need to provide exceptional care to our patients.”