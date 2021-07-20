Hotels in Niagara Falls fielding calls from Americans eager to visit come Aug. 9th

The CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism is excited for the border to open to vaccinated U.S. residents in three weeks.

Canada will open the border to Americans for non-essential travel who have received two doses of a COVID vaccine on August 9th.

Janice Thomson tells CKTB it's great to have a date in mind, and they are very confident that businesses are ready to open with safety protocols in place.

"They've invested millions of dollars in staff training and new protocols. We're ready."

Almost 30% of Niagara Falls tourism revenue comes from the U.S., with 3.8 million people usually visiting in a normal year.

Thomson says hotels have been busy fielding calls from Americans booking reservations.

Niagara's casinos will reopen Friday at 10am to 50% capacity.