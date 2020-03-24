Hotline set up for essential travelers at border

The federal government has set up a new hotline to help Canadians who believe they are essential travellers but are having trouble getting across the border.

Deputy Prime Minister Chystia Freeland is urging any of those essential travellers to let the government know.

She says Canada Border Security very quickly set up the hotline after Canada and the U.S. decided to restrict access last week to the border to trade and essential travel only.

The line is being manned 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 1-800-461-9999.

