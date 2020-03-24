Hotline set up for essential travelers at border
The federal government has set up a new hotline to help Canadians who believe they are essential travellers but are having trouble getting across the border.
Deputy Prime Minister Chystia Freeland is urging any of those essential travellers to let the government know.
She says Canada Border Security very quickly set up the hotline after Canada and the U.S. decided to restrict access last week to the border to trade and essential travel only.
The line is being manned 24 hours a day and can be reached by calling 1-800-461-9999.
-
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst
-
2PM MAR 24TH
Intro – Light at the end of the tunnel?
Germ Guy Jason Tetro - Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files”, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show
Prof. Marvin Ryder
-
COVID-19 | Managing Debt During the COVID-19 Crisis
Matt Holmes Speaks with VP BDO Paul Ihnatiuk regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on debt and finances