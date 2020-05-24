House to debate motion Monday for expanded meetings

The House of Commons will debate a Liberal motion on Monday for expanded meetings and summer sittings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Kennedy, a spokesperson for Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, says if the motion is adopted, it ill provide more hours for M-Ps to question the government than if Parliament was sitting normally.

The Liberals need the support of one of the main opposition parties for passage.

The N-D-P negotiated terms of the motion with the Liberals and support it going into the debate.