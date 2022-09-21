How a Niagara company is trying to help others go green with new drone agreement

A Niagara-based company is teaming up with an aerospace organization to create drones that can replace helicopters and planes for aerial inspections.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. has signed an agreement with Niagara's Accipiter Radar Technologies to commercialize drone flights beyond visual line of sight, introducing clean energy drone solutions for a variety of aerial inspections.

Industries that rely on inspections by air include oil, gas, pipeline, energy, railway, and arctic surveillance.

Officials say for every 1,000 miles of inspection using a drone -- in place of a helicopter or plane -- it can reduce the carbon emissions being released into the atmosphere by as much as 2,400 pounds.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Volatus, furthering our mission of Targeting A Safer World®. The safe deployment of drones leveraging our well-established radar surveillance solutions will make a real difference both for industrial customers and our environment alike,” said Dr. Tim J. Nohara. President & CEO at Accipiter Radar Technologies Inc. “We are excited by the opportunities ahead.”

