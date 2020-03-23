iHeartRadio
How many cases are there of COVID in Canada? Here's a breakdown of numbers in provinces

canada

There are now over 2000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

The numbers change quickly but as of 4:45 p.m. there are 2,049 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

Here's a breakdown:

  •     Quebec: 628 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
  •     Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
  •     British Columbia: 472 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 6 resolved)
  •     Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)
  •     Saskatchewan: 65 confirmed, 1 presumptive
  •     Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed
  •     Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive
  •     Manitoba: 14 confirmed, 6 presumptive
  •     New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
  •     Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
  •     Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
  •     The Territories: 3 confirmed

    **** Total: 2,049 (36 presumptive, 2013 confirmed including 24 deaths, 15 resolved)
   

