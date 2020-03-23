How many cases are there of COVID in Canada? Here's a breakdown of numbers in provinces
There are now over 2000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.
The numbers change quickly but as of 4:45 p.m. there are 2,049 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
Here's a breakdown:
- Quebec: 628 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
- Ontario: 503 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 8 resolved)
- British Columbia: 472 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 6 resolved)
- Alberta: 259 confirmed (including 1 death)
- Saskatchewan: 65 confirmed, 1 presumptive
- Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive
- Manitoba: 14 confirmed, 6 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 8 confirmed, 9 presumptive
- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
- Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
- The Territories: 3 confirmed
**** Total: 2,049 (36 presumptive, 2013 confirmed including 24 deaths, 15 resolved)
|Category:
|g
-
5PM MAR 24TH
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro
-
4PM MAR 24TH
Niagara West MP Dean Allison
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist
-
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst