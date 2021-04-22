How many Niagara residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine?

Niagara administered a record 4600 vaccines on Wednesday, putting the region on track to hit the 150,000 mark by tomorrow.

Public Health reports that 4596 doses were given yesterday marking the one-day record.

In total 147,636 doses have been administered in Niagara so far.

2.1% of Niagara residents have received both the first and second COVID-19 shots, while 28% have received a first dose.

95% of people 80+, 92% of people aged 75-79, 80% of those aged 70 to 74, 45% of residents aged 65-69, 41% for those aged 60-64, 22% for ages 40-59, and 12% for 20-39 year olds have received their first vaccination.

While most residents have stayed locally to received their shot, 13,000 people have gone outside the region to be vaccinated.

Niagara Region Public Health continues to run mass immunization clinics for those 60+ using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Residents 40+ can now book an appointment at pharmacies across Ontario. The AstraZeneca vaccine is used in pharmacies and by family doctors who receive doses.

Niagara reported over 200 new cases today, and one new death.