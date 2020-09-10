How to mark Suicide Prevention Awareness Day in Niagara today

Niagara will be marking Suicide Prevention Day by taking part in a physically distant walk.

Every year the Niagara Distress Centre puts on the walk to raise awareness for the issue, but this year they are hosting a virtual event and encouraging people to walk in their own neighbourhoods.

The virtual portion of the event will include special guest speakers and a candle lighting.

Executive Director Stacey Terry says they have experienced an increase in calls since the pandemic started.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

