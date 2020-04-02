How to report non-essential businesses operating in Niagara during the pandemic

Law enforcement will be cracking down on non-essential businesses operating during the pandemic.

Niagara Regional Police encourage residents to report businesses defying the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act by calling local municipal by-law offices during business hours.

After hours, the NRP take over.

Tips can be left at the non-emergency line at 905-688-4111.

Do not call 911 to report non-essential businesses.

Failing to adhere to the Act carries penalties of up to a year behind bars or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual, $500,000 for the director of a corporation, or $10 million for the business itself.

Yesterday Premier Doug Ford said the list of 'essential businesses' may be reduced in the future.