How to report non-essential businesses operating in Niagara during the pandemic
Law enforcement will be cracking down on non-essential businesses operating during the pandemic.
Niagara Regional Police encourage residents to report businesses defying the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act by calling local municipal by-law offices during business hours.
After hours, the NRP take over.
Tips can be left at the non-emergency line at 905-688-4111.
Do not call 911 to report non-essential businesses.
Failing to adhere to the Act carries penalties of up to a year behind bars or a fine of up to $100,000 for an individual, $500,000 for the director of a corporation, or $10 million for the business itself.
Yesterday Premier Doug Ford said the list of 'essential businesses' may be reduced in the future.
