Howard Hesseman dies over weekend at age 81

howard hesseman

Howard Hesseman, who turned his experience as a radio DJ in the '60s into a two-time Emmy nominated performance as Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom ``WKRP in Cincinnati'' has died.

His manager says the 81-year-old actor died Saturday in Los Angeles of complications from colon surgery.

Hesseman also played actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on ``Head of the Class.''  

