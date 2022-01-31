Howard Hesseman dies over weekend at age 81
Howard Hesseman, who turned his experience as a radio DJ in the '60s into a two-time Emmy nominated performance as Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom ``WKRP in Cincinnati'' has died.
His manager says the 81-year-old actor died Saturday in Los Angeles of complications from colon surgery.
Hesseman also played actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on ``Head of the Class.''
-
