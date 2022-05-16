iHeartRadio
Howie Mandel will be given Key to Niagara Falls today

howie mandel

Howie Mandel will be honoured in Niagara Falls today.

The comedian, actor and host will be given the 'Key to the City' this afternoon by Mayor Jim Diodati.

Mandel is in Niagara Falls taping Canada’s Got Talent.

The 66-year-old was born in North York, ON.
 

