Hub for Summer Games volunteers and residents to buy tickets opens at Pen Centre in St. Catharines

The Meridian Volunteer Centre is now open at the Pen Centre.

The centre will act as a central hub for Niagara Summer Games 2022 volunteers and be a welcome centre for residents to buy tickets and get information on the games.

Approximately 4,500 volunteers will be required to support the games which will be held August 6-21, 2022 in the Niagara Region.

Operating from September 2021 through to the end of August 2022 at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines, the centre will mark its first day of operation tomorrow.

It will l be open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., before later extending its days of operation from Tuesdays through Saturdays starting on October 26.

“We are excited to be taking this important step forward in our journey to host the Canada Games,” said Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara Host Society. “Given the crucial role that our volunteers and community are going to have on the success of the Games, we are grateful and excited to have this centralized location at the Pen Centre to support the needs of our Meridian Volunteer Program and to connect with Niagara residents.”

“The Meridian Volunteer Centre will resonate loudly as the heartbeat of the Games as a place for all to congregate together,” said Wade Stayzer, Meridian Chief People and Culture Officer, SVP Business Banking. “As a purpose driven organization, our unifying role to recruit thousands of volunteers from across Niagara and helping to inspire the community to participate and give back is a natural fit. We believe that healthy, resilient communities are built collectively, and everyone can make an important contribution.”