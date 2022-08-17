Hudson's Bay to resurrect Zellers retail chain

Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations.



Hudson's Bay Co. says Zellers will debut a new e-commerce website and expand its brick-and-mortar footprint within select Hudson's Bay department stores across the country in early 2023.



The company says the relaunched Zellers will offer ``a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand.''



The return of Zellers comes as soaring inflation drives consumers to discount retailers in search of lower prices.



It also comes amid an ongoing lawsuit over a Quebec family's use of the Zellers brand.



The Moniz family is behind various recent trademark applications and corporate registries, including Zellers Inc., Zellers Convenience Store Inc. and Zellers Restaurant Inc.