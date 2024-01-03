Humane Society looking for help caring for neglected Shih Tzu

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is looking for help after a dog arrived on Christmas Eve.

Officials say the Shih Tzu, named Gary, arrived distressed, neglected and in dire need of immediate medical attention.

The one to two year old was suffering from a severe untreated skin infection, overgrown nails, impacted and infected ears, and was malnourished.

Executive Director Tanya Firmage says, “This serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for community support to ensure the well-being of animals in distress.”

The Humane Society is looking for community support to help cover the medical expenses required for Gary's recovery.

The shelter is also seeking information about Gary’s history, urging anyone with knowledge of his background to come forward.

Anyone with information about Gary is asked to call the Humane Society of Greater Niagara in St. Catharines at 905-682-0767.