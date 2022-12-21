Humanity art installation set to open at Montebello Park

As we celebrate the winter solstice there will be an art installation unveiled at Montebello Park.

The Niagara Artists Centre, along with ramm Design and the City of St. Catharines are presenting a steel sculpture as part of the 'Let it Glow. celebrations.

HUMANITY is a work created by ramm design a Port Robinson based fabrication company.

It was commissioned by Masai Ujiri, vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors.

The 2.4 metre piece is lit in the centre and terms like understanding, togetherness, love, and unity shine out the sides.

There is a special unveiling planned today at 5 p.m. to coincide with the winter solstice, it will be on display through the month of January.