Hundreds in St. Catharines rally for Ukraine

A rally for the people of Ukraine was a success this weekend.

Irene Newton, President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Niagara, helped organize the event that saw hundreds of people take to Facer street to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

Newton says hundreds of people gathered to protest the invasion and she is thanking residents, politicians, and priests for attending the rally.

At one point the group stood, with their flags, on the QEW overpass on Niagara Street as people driving below on the highway honking their horns in support.