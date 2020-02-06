Hundreds of Canadians board plane in Wuhan, China

Hundreds of people in Wuhan, China, are boarding the plane that will take them out of the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The flight is expected to land early tomorrow at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, where passengers will remain under quarantine for 14 days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says some of the 211 people who were on the passenger list for that flight did not show up.

He says a few dozen seats have also been secured on an American plane a few hours after the initial flight, and a second chartered flight is also scheduled to leave Wuhan on February 10th.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a news conference in Ottawa that passengers who exhibit symptoms of the novel coronavirus could be taken off the plane once it lands in Vancouver for refuelling.