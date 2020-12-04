Hundreds of cards and gifts collected for Beeton girl fighting cancer for fifth time

Hundreds of people are sending birthday cards, gifts, and well wishes to a little girl fighting cancer for the fifth time.

Two weeks ago, the OPP learned of eleven year old Sarah Hamby's battle.

Constable Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP put out a call to help lift the spirits of the Beeton girl and will personally be delivering the hundreds of cards and gifts tomorrow for her birthday.

"I can't thank you enough from the bottom on my heart. This is going to bring some really good smiles to this young girl's face," he says in an emotional video.

The London Police also collected cards and gifts for the young girl who was first diagnosed with leukemia at three years old.