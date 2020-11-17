Hundreds of DSBN students head back to in-person learning today

Today is the day the District School Board in Niagara welcomes back 720 of its elementary students to in-person learning.

The DSBN offered parents who started the year with the virutal classroom the option to switch back to in-person learning last month.

After the formal opportunity to switch passed last month, the school board announced it would continue to accept and process applications for students to return to in-person learning throughout the winter months if space allows.

The applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The next formal opportunity for parents to make the switch will be in the early spring.

Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki will join CKTB's Niagara in the Morning Wednesday November 18th, at 7:50 a.m.



