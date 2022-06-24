Hundreds of firefighters from across Ontario will be in Niagara this weekend for competition

Hundreds of firefighters are in Niagara this weekend to take part in the FireFit Championship.

The two-day event will take place at the Seymour-Hannah arena in St. Catharines and will see participants compete against each other on firefighting tasks.

St. Catharines firefighters will be part of the competition.

It's free to watch, and you will see them compete in the stair climb, equipment hoist, forcible entry, hose drags and rescue Randy drags.

An obstacle course will also see firefighters from Ontario compete in head to head races.

This event runs June 25th and 26th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.