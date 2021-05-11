Hundreds of GM workers in St. Catharines still laid off as global chip shortage continues

Hundreds of GM workers in St. Catharines are still laid off as the company waits on more computer chips.

A global shortage of semiconductor computer chips has caused the GM plant to lay off over 200 workers.

The first layoffs came at the beginning of April, and Unifor Local 199 Chairperson Tim McKinnon says he doesn't expect those workers to come back until July.

McKinnon joined CKTB's Tom McConnell with an update on the situation.

He says the chips are used for power steering, braking systems, and controls the entertainment centre in vehicles.

He says the cause of the shortage started with a fire and earthquake in Japan.

The automaker expects the shortage will reduce its profit by nearly two-billion dollars this year.

McKinnon adds that once they come back they could be in a position of hiring before the end of the year as more work comes back.