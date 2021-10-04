Hundreds of new trees and shrubs planted in St. Catharines

Around 550 new trees and shrubs have been planted at Cherie Road Park in St. Catharines.

The city and Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority teamed up with the Friends of Walker's Creek and Friends of Malcolmson Eco-Park to plant the new trees and shrubs thanks to a contribution from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation grant.

Back in 2011, the city committed to increasing the tree canopy from 17 percent to 30 percent through initiatives like the yearly tree giveaway.

Community, Recreation, and Culture Services manager of business planning and strategic strategies Eric Lamothe says currently, Niagara only has 56 percent of the minimum ecological thresholds required for a healthy and viable watershed.