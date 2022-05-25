Hundreds of Shrine Club members heading to Niagara in June for convention and parade

If you are involved in your local Shrine Club, St. Catharines will be the place to be in June.

A Spring Ceremonial and convention will be held from June 9th-12th in St. Cathairnes, complete with a parade.

The St. Catharines and District Shrine Club, will be on hand on Thursday June 9th, for a flag raising at city hall and then a wreath-laying at the Cenotaph.

The highlight of the convention will be a grand parade through downtown St. Catharines on Saturday, June 11th.

There are 40 entries so far for the parade, including marching bands, floats, clown units, and the famous Wheelies from St. Catharines.

The parade will take place at 1 p.m. with the main route going down King Street.

Hundreds of Shriners will be attending the convention, including some from Western New York.

The last time the Spring Ceremonial took place in St. Catharines was 1983.

The Shriners are a non-profit philanthropy fraternity committed to helping children with a number of orthopedic conditions, including brittle bone disease, scoliosis, sports injuries, and burn injuries.

