Hundreds of tenants rally for fair rent in Toronto

Hundreds of tenants at two west-end properties in Toronto braved the rain yesterday to take part in a "Rally for Fair Rent."



Residents at 33 King Street have not paid rent since June citing mismanagement by their corporate landlord and increases they say are three times higher than the buildings' rent control guidelines.



They have been joined by tenants at neighbouring 22 John Street, which is owned by the same landlord, who stopped paying rent as of July 1st.



One of the residents says the strike is not about free rent but rather fairness, and the tenant union is prepared to pay rent when their landlord sits down to negotiate what she calls excessive rent increases.