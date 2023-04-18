Hundreds of thousands may have missed out on the new federal dental and housing benefits

A new report finds that hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on the new federal dental and housing benefits created last year.



The analysis by senior economist David Macdonald at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives assesses the take-up of both benefits, as well as how much the federal government has actually spent on the measures.



Macdonald finds only 44 per cent of people who were likely eligible for the top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit actually received it, while just over half have received the Canada Dental Benefit.



That means the federal government spent less than it previously allocated for the measures.



Macdonald says the federal government could have eased the requirements for applying, or at the very least, better informed Canadians about the programs.



The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says it and the Canada Revenue Agency did a wide range of marketing and outreach activities to raise awareness of the housing benefit.