Hundreds of unmarked burial sites discovered at former residential school in Saskatchewan

We will learn more about another horrific discovery at a former residential school in Saskatchewan later today.

Officials with the Cowessess First Nation will be holding a news conference this morning after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked burial sites at the former site of Marieval Indian Residential School.

In a release, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says, "The number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada."

The school was run by the Roman Catholic Church from 1899 until 1981 when the Cowessess First Nation took it over.

Radar scanning of the grounds and surrounding area began earlier this month after the community received a federal grant to work with a team from Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

It comes after the remains of what are believed to be 215 children were discovered at a former residential school in BC last month.

Communities across Canada have been calling for accountability and demanding more be done to find the remains of children taken to the residential schools and honour their memories.