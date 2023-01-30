Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback.

They'll try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs. Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Reddick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury.