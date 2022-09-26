Hydro crews from Ontario heading to Nova Scotia to help following Fiona

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Hydro Ottawa crews are heading to Nova Scotia to help with repairing the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Ford says Hydro One crews are on standby to provide further support as needed.

Electricity has yet to be restored to 266,000 homes and businesses in Atlantic Canada.

At the height of the storm on Saturday, more than 500,000 were in the dark, including 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power's customers and 90 per cent of P.E.I.