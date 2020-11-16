Hydro crews working overnight to restore power

Many Niagara residents will be assessing the damage to their homes when they wake up this morning.

High winds wrecking havoc yesterday downing tree limbs and fences and damaging roofs.

There are several lingering power outages this morning following the blustery weather.

Alectra is reporting two outages in the Geneva Street to Niagara Street from McCalla Drive to Lakeshore Road and another in the Jacobson Avenue to Park Avenue from Lincoln Avenue to Glendale Avenue of St. Catharines.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:00 this morning.

NPEI tweeting out four hours ago that power had been restored in Jordan and Vineland and crews will still workign on other outages in the West Lincoln area.

Canadian Niagara Power also reporting outages in the Port Colborne area.