Hydro One asking residents to prepare for extended power outages over holiday weekend

Hydro One says it's gearing up once again ahead of a potentially damaging storm set to hit much of the province later this week.

The power utility is urging customers to prepare for an extended power outage by ensuring emergency kits are stocked as the weather system approaches.

Environment Canada says southern Ontario is expected to see rain or snow late Thursday that could transition to rain in many areas early Friday.

Temperatures are then expected to plunge, leading to a potential flash freeze for places that get rain.

Strong winds, snow, snow squalls and Lake effect snow are all possible Friday heading into Saturday.