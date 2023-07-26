Hydro One invests more than $1M to meet energy demands Niagara Region

Hyrdo One announced Wednesday it's investing $1.3 million to add a third power line to the Pelham Centre Distribution Station.

The investment is expected to improve reliability and the quality of power delivered to homes and businesses in the Town of Pelham and surrounding areas.

Terri French, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience says "this investment will help energize life for Pelham and energy demands in the area for years to come.”

She adds it will ensure the region remains an attractive place to invest, live and work.