Hydro rate relief to continue

Ontario is extending its COVID-19 residential electricity rate relief for another five months, but the fixed price will be going up by nearly three cents per kilowatt hour.

Hydro rates will be a flat 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour, which is still well below the rates charged before electricity relief was introduced on March 24th.

The changes will be effective from June 1st to October 31st.

Industrial and commercial businesses will also see an extension of the COVID-19 relief through the end of June