Hydro rates and long term care-the latest from the Ontario government

As the number of deaths continue to climb in Ontario due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the province is continuing with efforts to stem the number of fatalities.

Yesterday, Ontario reported 51 more deaths due to the virus, raising the total to 385 along with another 494 new cases.

The Premier announced new measures to bolster staff and infection control at more than 600 long term care homes in the province.

But Doug Ford is under fire over an emergency order preventing staff from working at multiple homes that will only be in effect for 14 days.

Ford is defending the decision saying it is opening the door to systemic changes in the way our seniors homes are run.

Also yesterday, the Ontario Energy Board announced it would revert back to time of use pricing for most customers on May 7th when a 45 day order imposing the lowest rate expires.

But that isn't sitting well with the premier who says he will be discussing a solution with his cabinet adding he is not in favour of time of use, at any time, not to mention when so many people are working from home.