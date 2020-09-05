Hyundai says recalled vehicles should be parked outside till repairs made

Hyundai has reversed itself on a brake fluid defect that could cause engine fires.

Earlier this week, the company recalled more than 200,000 Santa Fe SUV's from 2013-2015 in Canada and the U-S.

Hyundai is telling owners of the recalled SUV's to park them outdoors until repairs are made, they had originally said that wasn't necessary.

More than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015 are also affected.

Kia's recall will start Oct. 15, while Hyundai's will start Oct. 23.

Dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

In company documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators, Hyundai said it had 15 reports of engine fires caused by the fluid leaks, while Kia said it had eight. Hyundai said it's not aware of any injuries, and Kia said it had none.

The recalls are the latest in a series of engine fire problems that have plagued the two automakers and have touched off investigations by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents.