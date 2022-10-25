I believe the silent majority had their say: West Lincoln's next mayor

West Lincoln will have a new mayor in a few weeks.

Cheryl Ganann beat incumbent Dave Bylsma for the Mayor's position with 68% of the vote.

Ganann is a councillor for Ward 3, and says it's time to focus on what the township needs.

Much of the focus in West Lincoln has been on the mayor's actions, including Bylsma's involvement in the 'Freedom Convoy'.

Ganann says she didn't even have to bring up Bylsma's actions, because everyone already knew.

"There was no need to discuss it and make the divide worse."

"I do believe, having seen the results, that the silent majority had their say."

The Township of West Lincoln had a 43.54% voter turnout this year, compared to 38.46% in 2018.