'I could not believe what happened,' Niagara cop who shot fellow officer in Pelham tells court

A Niagara police officer who shot and wounded a fellow cop says the incident was so unusual he feared nobody would believe what happened.

Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan is testifying at the trial of Const. Nathan Parker, who is facing assault charges in a 2018 incident that culminated in the shooting.

Donovan testified that Parker had assaulted him while they were investigating a collision in November 2018, pushing him hard enough to cause bruising and pulling out his baton and firearm.

He told the court he then shot Parker several times.

Donovan said he asked a bystander if he had video, hoping there was evidence of what transpired.

He testified the bystander didn't have video, so Donovan asked him to stay and watch so he could be a witness.

