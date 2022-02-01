I'm not going anywhere: Canada's Conservative Leader on calls for him to step down

Erin O'Toole is prepared to fight to keep his job at the helm of the federal Conservative party.

He was told last night by the party's caucus chair Scott Reid that at least 20 per cent of Tory MPs have submitted a letter to hold a leadership review.

Former supporter Alberta M-P Garnett Genuis revealed he was among the signatories and said one-third of his MPs want him gone.

A fiesty O'Toole then tweeted -- quote -- ``I'm not going anywhere.''

He writes M-Ps who want him out are confused about whether to take the Conservative party down a road that is ``angry, negative, and extreme,'' or one that aims to become more inclusive.

He said it's time to settle this matter in caucus ``once and for all.''