'I'm so overjoyed, I could cry' Reaction on Ontario's new capacity limits

A major relief for people working in the live event industry in Ontario.

The province announced late this afternoon that it is allowing cinemas, theatres, spectator sports venues and several other spaces, where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required, to open at full capacity.

It also includes concert venues, meeting and event spaces, horseracing and car racing tracks to open to 100 per cent capacity effective tomorrow.

Director of Marketing for the Meridian Centre Kay Meilleur tells CKTB's Tom McConnell she is so overjoyed, she could cry.

"There's no doubt that the person next to them aren't vaccinated. I think people are feeling confident. There is that relief. I think people are just so excited to get back to events."

She says they were expecting the news and were hopeful the announcement would be made.

Meilluer says it's too short notice for full capacity for tomorrow's hockey game, but they will increase staff to allow for full capacity at the next one.

She thinks she will be able to book more bands, which don't want to play in smaller crowds.

Outdoor settings where normal maximum capacity is 20,000 people or more can now open fully but they must ask people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Capacity limits will remain in place for all other settings.