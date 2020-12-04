'I'm the guy that's stealing Christmas to keep you safe...'

An emotional plea from Manitoba's Premier is going viral.

During a conference yesterday Premier Brian Pallister was visibly shaken as he announced, "If you don't think that COVID is real right now, you're an idiot. You need to understand that we're all in this together, you cannot fail to understand this. Stay apart. So I'm the guy who has to tell you to stay apart at Christmas and at the holiday season you celebrate with your faith or without your faith." His voice broke as he declared, "I'm the guy who's stealing Christmas to keep you safe because you need to do this now. You need to do the right thing."

Health officials in Manitoba announced 12 new COVID-19 deaths yesterday and 368 new cases in the province.

The province is currently reporting 9,130 active cases of the virus and there have been 353 deaths over the course of the pandemic.